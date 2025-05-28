Golfer at Abacoa Golf Club in Jupiter recounts 'knucklehead' shooting 'live rounds at us'

JUPITER, Fla. — A shooting at the Abacoa Golf Club in Jupiter on Tuesday disrupted a routine golf outing for four friends who are shaken but unharmed.

The golfers were on Hole 3 when they heard loud pops and saw bullets hitting the ground near their feet.

WATCH BELOW: Golfer recounts suspect 'shooting live rounds at us'

Golfer recounts gunman 'shooting live rounds at us'

"I stood there like, 'Are you freaking kidding me?'" Lee Wiltsey, one of the golfers, said.

At first, Wiltsey and his friends mistook the sounds for firecrackers until dirt began spraying around them.

"Literally, grass starts flying up around, and I realize this guy's really shooting live rounds at us," Wiltsey recalled.

As bullets flew just inches away, Wiltsey described a moment of sheer disbelief when one bullet flew directly between him and a friend.

"Had he aimed a fraction of an inch higher, I could have been hit," Wiltsey said.

Witnessing the chaos unfold, Wiltsey spotted a man, later identified by police as Daniel Nobile, who was allegedly shooting from his backyard.

"I saw him leveling his 9mm at us," Wiltsey said.

He reported hearing a woman yell at Nobile to stop shooting before he retreated indoors. Nobile was subsequently arrested by law enforcement a few hours later.

The scary incident had Wiltsey reflecting on his military service during Desert Storm.

"This is the closest I've ever come to getting shot," Wiltsey said.

Now, as he comes to terms with the incident, he is grateful to be alive.

"It's really starting to sink in. People checking in on me and start thinking about my kids and stuff, and it’s kind of hitting me hard," he expressed.

Despite the traumatic experience, Wiltsey remains undeterred.

"I'll be there next Tuesday, if not sooner," he vowed. "I'm not gonna live in fear because some knucklehead had a gun."

Nobile is being held at the Palm Beach County jail without bond.