Gold Star Mother from Jupiter turning loss into purpose

JUPITER, Fla. — Kathy Bischoff is a Gold Star Mother from Jupiter. Her son, Samuel Griffith, is a Marine who lost his life in Afghanistan in 2011 by a Taliban sniper.

Bischoff's son's death has turned her mourning into service and changed the purpose of her life. Her chief concern is veterans suicide. The Veterans Administration told me in 2021, 6,392 veterans died by suicide.

"You know I think about Sam, although he was killed, what if he had been shot and maimed, lost extremities, mental facilities, sight, burned," Bischoff, who is the president of Warriors Renewal Coalition, said. "He would still need help from somewhere."

I caught up with Bischoff at Jumby Bay Island Grill in Jupiter, which serves as a town square for this weekend's golf tournament at the Abacoa Golf Club.

Bischoff and the Warriors Renewal Coalition are holding their 10th annual tournament in Griffith's honor. They fundraise to provide veterans with mental health resources, rest, and retreat to relieve stressors in their lives for both males and females. They provide a Florida Rest and Reset experience in a stress-free environment, with activities like fishing and golfing.

Bischoff said her goal is to prevent one veteran suicide a day.

"I hope that people really come to an appreciation for the sacrifice that our military give, because when they sign their name on that line to enlist, they are putting their life on the line," she said. "They don't know if they're coming back."

Our interview ended with an emotional embrace and hug.

The tournament is sold out but you can help out the charity by visiting warriorsrenewalcoalition.org.