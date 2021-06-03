Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch celebrates opening of new multi-million dollar facility

JUPITER, Fla. — Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch is celebrating 40 years in Palm Beach County by debuting a brand new building to serve the community.

Through the month of June, the animal clinic is offering three clinic specials including animal wellness exams and a free 1-year rabies vaccine, if due.

Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch quietly opened a brand new multi-million dollar building as the coronavirus outbreak spread to South Florida last year.

The shelter has been unable to invite the community indoors due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Now, more than a year later, the nonprofit will be able to welcome the community inside.

"We are so proud of this new facility and the community should be proud too," said President Pat Deshong. "This shelter was built for the community, and it's finally time to show it off on our 40 years of offering homeless animals lifesaving help."

WPTV The new facility offers a cafe where people can play with the shelter animals.



The new Furry Friends facility includes an ultra-modern cat-themed hangout area named "Catopia."

There's also a "Pups and Cups CATfé" where people can play with the shelter animals.

The building also features event space for birthday parties, seminars, and pet yoga classes.

The rescue held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at the facility, located at 100 Capital Street in Jupiter.

