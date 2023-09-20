Watch Now
Frank Fore appointed to fill Jupiter Town Council vacancy

Jupiter town council.jpg Sept. 1, 2023
Town of Jupiter
Jupiter Town Council on Sept, 19.
Posted at 10:45 PM, Sep 19, 2023
JUPITER, Fla. — The Jupiter Town Council on Tuesday night appointed Frank Fore by a 3-1 vote to fill the seat vacated when Cheryl Schneider resigned from the council on Aug. 4.

Schneider was elected to the council in 2022 for the three-year term.

Fore, a 38-year resident of the town, has served on the Jupiter Planning and Zoning Commission since 2018.

He has been president of Engineering Analyses & Solutions, Inc. in Tequesta since 1994.

Fore began his career at Pratt Whitney in 1985, where he served first as a design engineer before earning promotions to project engineer and eventually senior project engineer.

In 1990, Fore became the principal engineer and partner at Engineering Analyses & Solutions, Inc.

Fore graduated with honors with a degree in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1985.

He will be sworn in at an upcoming Town Council meeting.

