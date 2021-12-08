Watch
Former Police Chief Frank Kitzerow is now Jupiter's interim town manager

'This is a man that we need,' one resident said
Posted at 10:27 PM, Dec 07, 2021
JUPITER, Fla. — A familiar face is back in Jupiter. Former Police Chief Frank Kitzerow who left nearly three years ago to be the chief of the Palm Beach County School District Police Department is now the interim town manager.

"This is a man that we need, you all agreed on it, you all voted on it," one resident said.

Councilman Ron Delaney did express concerns about Kitzerow being able to apply for the permanent position.

"I was under the assumption that whoever was going to be the interim town manager is not eligible for the permanent position," he said.

In the end, the council approved Kitzerow as an interim town manager contract.

When it comes to the search for a permanent town manager, Mayor Wodraska said the council is looking for three proposals from search firms to start the search.

"We're trying to get things moving along understanding that we're doing this part of the process during the holiday season. But, hopefully, by the next meeting, we'll be able to have the three proposals in hand and start that long process.

The next meeting is in two weeks. Mayor Wodraska said the entire process from start to finish in finding a new town manager should take 8-12 months.

