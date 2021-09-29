Florida Department of Transportation hosting open house to discuss Jupiter bridge project

JUPITER, Fla. — Work is underway in Jupiter to replace the 63-year-old Jupiter US-1 bridge.

On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Transportation is hosting an open house at the Jupiter Community Center from 5:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m.

The open house is to answer questions in person, while following social distancing guidelines.

The $122M project stretches along Indiantown Road, over the Loxahatche River and onto Beach Road.

Crews will be doing work along the surrounding intersections on Indiantown Rd at A1A and US-1 as well as A1A at Old Dixie, and US-1 at Beach Road.

This all comes after the Florida Department of Transportation found the bridge is structurally deficient and doesn't meet current standards so they're hoping to fix that.

The new bridge will have two 11-foot travel lanes in each direction as well as adding 8-foot side walks and 7-foot dedicated bike lines.

There will also be new drainage, signage and road markings.

The bridge won't be entirely closed until 2023, and at that time people can expect detours.

The project as a whole is expected to be completed by the year 2026.

