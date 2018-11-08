First-ever veterans memorial to be built in Jupiter.

JUPITER, Fla. - It's just in time for Veterans Day.

Plans are now in place to build the first ever veterans memorial in the Town of Jupiter.

In just two years, an empty space of land behind town hall will be transformed into a beautiful memorial honoring our veterans.

Local vets said a project like this is a long time coming for Jupiter.

Veteran Al Landry, 70, helps lead the American Legion Post 271 in Tequesta as the 2nd Vice Commander.

"We have nearly 575 members at our post," he said.

And they're all a part of countless veterans in north county that are excited to see the huge project in the works.

"It's to honor all of our veterans both past and present," said Landry.

The memorial will go into an area of land and a piece of the parking lot on the west side of the town hall building. It consists of a circular design complete with seating, plaques, flags, and lighting.

"It's a remembrance of times that we have all gone through ourselves," said Landry.

The project was first proposed by councilman Ilan Kaufer.

“My grandfather was one of 8 brothers who fought in World War II," he said.

The project was then unanimously approved by the town council. Kaufer said he noticed the need for the memorial after years of having to attend veterans services in other cities.

"I've been attending Veterans Day and Memorial Day in some of our neighboring municipalities so we're overdue to build one here in Jupiter," he said.

Veterans and groups throughout north Palm Beach County were brought in to help plan the design, including veterans who are part of the town's police, engineering, and other departments.

“We wanted to make sure we were receiving input from the local veterans themselves. It's a design that really incorporates all five branches of the military," said Kaufer. "It's supposed to create a lasting and meaningful monument to those who have served our country."

Construction on the memorial is expected to start next year around Fall 2019 and should be completed by late summer 2020.

"We can enjoy the atmosphere and serenity of a monument," said Landry. "It gives us a place to reflect and say what a great country we do live in."