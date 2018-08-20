Firefighters battle boat fires in Jupiter

Firefighters battle a yacht fire in Jupiter.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A yacht caught fire at the Suntex Marina on Casseekey Island Road.

Two vessels caught fire Monday morning in Jupiter.

It happened at the Suntex Marina on Casseekey Island Road.

Johann Hoffend in Chopper 5 flew over the scene and said one of the damaged vessels was a yacht at least 30 feet in length.

He said there was a tremendous amount of smoke from the fire.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue later said the fire damaged two vessels. It appeared they were a total loss from a photo of the scene.

No one was injured, fire rescue said.

