T-Storm
HI: -°
LO: 76°
Firefighters battle a yacht fire in Jupiter.
A yacht caught fire at the Suntex Marina on Casseekey Island Road.
Two vessels caught fire Monday morning in Jupiter.
It happened at the Suntex Marina on Casseekey Island Road.
Johann Hoffend in Chopper 5 flew over the scene and said one of the damaged vessels was a yacht at least 30 feet in length.
He said there was a tremendous amount of smoke from the fire.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue later said the fire damaged two vessels. It appeared they were a total loss from a photo of the scene.
No one was injured, fire rescue said.
Yacht fire at the Suntex Marina in Jupiter pic.twitter.com/BJxH7gfkPJ— Johann Hoffend (@Chopper5WPTV) August 20, 2018
Yacht fire at the Suntex Marina in Jupiter pic.twitter.com/BJxH7gfkPJ