Father continues search for daughter taken overseas as Florida honors missing children

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — More than 250 children are currently missing across Florida, with some cases dating back more than 40 years.

Among them is 3-year-old Olympia Capaldi, whose father in our Jupiter neighborhood hasn't stopped searching since she was taken overseas.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about her," Isaiah Torres said.

WATCH: Father has been missing daughter for three years

Local father fights to find missing child

Torres, who has legal custody of Olympia, has been missing his daughter for longer than he's known her and will most likely miss her upcoming 4th birthday.

"She means a lot to me," Torres said. "It's been really tough."

The Jupiter father can't get the word "missing" out of his head, just like how he can't stop picturing the face of his daughter Olympia.

Court documents show Torres was granted full custody before the child's disappearance.

"I just get flashbacks to how it was when I got to see her every day and hold her," Torres said.

For three years, he's been looking at her photos, longing to be reunited with his daughter who was taken despite the custody arrangement.

"I want to make sure I see her as much as I can every day," Torres said.

Torres told me Olympia's mother, Ella Capaldi, took her overseas to Italy and disappeared, violating the custody order. There is an active warrant for her arrest there and in the United States.

"I don't understand why she's doing it. I don't understand her reasoning behind it," Torres said.

His story is one that the parents of at least 200 others across the state can unfortunately understand. In Tallahassee, the annual Missing Children's Day ceremony was held today to honor children who have passed and those who have yet to come home.

"Remember their light and reaffirm our promise to never abandon our search for them," Commissioner Mark Glass said.

Torres appreciates efforts to keep missing children like Olympia in the public eye, especially as international cases present unique challenges for law enforcement.

"Any type of day to try and get the word out and make people aware of what's going on. It's amazing," Torres said.

Torres says he'll never stop searching for his daughter, but does fear she will grow up not knowing how much her dad loves her.

"I pray that me and her are going to be reunited, and we get to, we get to have that relationship. I want to be in her life," Torres said.

The children considered missing in Florida, including Olympia, are listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database. Anyone with information about Olympia Capaldi or any missing child is urged to contact local authorities or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

