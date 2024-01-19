Exposed 'hot' wire fixed at Jupiter senior community after WPTV story

JUPITER, Fla. — After months of waiting for people to fix an exposed wire with a "hot" sign attached to it, crews repaired a transformer that blocked a street at a senior living facility in Jupiter on Thursday.

The repairs occurred at the Little Club Condominiums after WPTV reported Wednesday on the issue.

People were concerned about driving their cars over the wire because the plastic covering was broken and disabled people were concerned about their scooters becoming damaged.

"They are here taking the mess out," texted Barbra Panuska to WPTV reporter Ethan Stein on Thursday. "Thanks again for all your help."

Panuska, who drives an electric scooter to move around at 93 years old, said she had to drive around the block carrying her laundry to another unit to clean her clothes or pick up her mail. Panuska and her neighbors said it's been there since October.

Mary Krosky, who lives in the community as well, said nobody has fixed the wire from a broken transformer after she's called for help multiple times. She was concerned that somebody was going to get hurt and was frustrated with the noise it made as people moved in and out of the community.

"It's dangerous, it moves," Krosky said. "That thing moves, and I live right above it, and I'm hearing ka-kunk, ka-kunk."

WPTV found out that the wire wasn't fixed because the condominium association hired a contractor, who wasn't able to get approval to perform the project at the senior living facility and four other places in Jensen Beach.

The electrician blamed the issue on a new service planner being assigned to the area.