EMS crews honored for saving Jupiter teen's life

JUPITER, Fla. - A miracle at the Jupiter Inlet.

Over one month after nearly drowning during a free dive, a Jupiter teen is thanking the rescue crews and the friend who saved his life.

Right here at this boat ramp on July 9th, 19-year old Casey Staniszewski was being resuscitated by an entire crew of EMS responders from Jupiter Police, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, and Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

The staff at St. Mary’s Medical Center continued that work to save his life and on Friday, that’s where Casey got the chance to honor his heroes.

“I just wanna say thank you, everyone, you saved my life," he said. “They were miracles through this whole thing.”

Casey met his angels face to face, since facing death last month.

“The good Lord had placed everything just in place for everything to align the way it did," he said.

Casey was free diving off the Jupiter shore with his friend, 20-year old Matt Buirne. They took turns diving off their boat and spotting each other.

But at one point, Casey failed to surface.

“I remember a feeling of helplessness,” he said.

That's when Matt jumped in, pulled Casey from 60 feet of water, muscled him onto the boat, called 911 and started CPR.

“I just did what I had to do and I know he would’ve done the same thing for me," said Matt.

PBSO and Jupiter PD marine units were nearby and quickly responded.

The crews took turns performing CPR, as Casey was rushed to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

“I’m a man of faith and I believe the lord was involved in all of this," said one of Casey's doctors, Dr. Jose Villarreal.



Thanks to doctor's efforts, Casey stayed in ICU for just a week and was released.

“I certainly feel like my son is with us because of a number of miracles that happened that day," said Kris Staniszewski, Casey’s mom.

PBSO diver Joe Pollock helped rescue Casey. He says this incidents shows the need for everyone to learn CPR.

“Casey is the same age as my son. They went to school together. And Matt learned CPR at Jupiter High School. You never know when an accident can happen or when tragedy can strike," he said.



