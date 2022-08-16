Watch Now
Electronic-sniffing K-9 joins Jupiter police task force

Koda will assist with child exploitation and search warrant investigations
Posted at 12:52 PM, Aug 16, 2022
JUPITER, Fla.  — A Labrador retriever trained to sniff out electronic storage devices and comfort individuals following a traumatic incident is the newest member of the Jupiter Police Department.

Koda, a two-year-old Labrador retriever, is newly assigned to Jupiter Police Task Force Agent Paul Bruno.

Koda’s primary use will be in child exploitation and search warrant investigations including Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), according to the Jupiter Police Department.

Koda is trained to detect triphenylphosphine oxxide (TPPO), a chemical compound used in the manufacturing of microchips for items, such as cell phones, tablets, SD cards, hard drives, AirTags and more.

The agency says the K-9 will also work to comfort child victims during interviews and law enforcement officers following a distressing incident.

Koda's training will also assist with locating and identifying suspects in child exploitation crimes and search warrant investigations.

