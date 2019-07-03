JUPITER, Fla. — Call it east meets west in the world of medicine.

A traditional doctor and an alternative doctor in Jupiter are teaming up for progressive surgery to help cancer patients.

"I think the body has a lot of potential, and we just have to unlock that potential," said the cancer patient from the Boston area.

She said her surgical oncologist suggested they work with a holistic physician to integrate diet, food therapy and especially acupuncture into her treatment.

All of this occurred from pre-op to the seven-hour-long surgery to recovery afterwards.

"(It is a) revolutionary, integrative approach to primary peritoneal cancer surgery," said Dr. Ken Grey, the holistic physician on the team.

He said he's done this type of work before, but never on this extreme of a level.

"The benefits will be pain relief, faster healing, relief of nausea, improved immune system and improved response overall," said Grey. "Everything we are doing is extremely new high tech, and a wonderful approach to a better chance of recovery and survival for this particular patient."

The goal is to also help the patient in the days of chemotherapy to come. The patient noted how rough chemo was on her internal body, blood counts and immunity.

"I wanted, really in the back of my mind, to find something that would boost my immune system and keep my blood counts up," she said. "Work together with traditional medicine to make my recovery faster, have less pain and just generally have a good feeling."