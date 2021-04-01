Menu

Donald Trump Jr. buys Admirals Cove mansion in Jupiter for $10 million

Former president's son buys home with girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File
In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, smiles along with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle prior to a news conference at Georgia Republican Party headquarters in Atlanta. The couple spent nearly $10 million this week, Thursday, April 1, 2021, to buy a 11,000-square-foot, six-bedroom, 11-bath mansion in the town of Jupiter, Fla. That's about 20 miles from the Mar-a-Lago compound where former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump are living.
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle
Posted at 12:07 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 12:49:28-04

JUPITER, Fla. — Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are now homeowners in Palm Beach County.

The couple spent nearly $10 million this week to buy an 11,000-square-foot, six-bedroom, 11-bath mansion in the town of Jupiter.

That's about 20 miles from the Mar-a-Lago compound where former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump are living.

The home is in the exclusive and gated Admirals Cove community and on the Intercoastal Waterway.

Baseball Hall of Fame member Mike Schmidt and Washington Nationals star pitcher Max Scherzer also live in the 888-home community and singer Celine Dion is a former resident.

The couple has been dating for about three years.

