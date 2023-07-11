Watch Now
Dog show at South Florida Fairgrounds this weekend

Kids 12 and younger admitted for free
Paw Prints in the Sand is coming to the South Florida Fairgrounds this weekend. This morning, WPTV’s T.A. Walker is shining a light on the dog show featuring over 1000 dogs!
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jul 11, 2023
JUPITER, Fla. — Over 1,000 canines have been primped and poised and hope to exit the ring as an American Kennel Club champion. It’s all going "downward dog" at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center this weekend at the Jupiter Tequesta Dog Club Annual All Breed Dog Show.

The show featuring over 1,000 dogs will run July 14 to 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

There is a confirmation competition, dock diving, and canine merchandise up for sale. Parking is $5 per day and admission is $5 for adults and kids 12 and younger are free.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) shows feature Conformation, Obedience, Rally Trials, and Junior Showmanship classes.

The Jupiter Tequesta Dog Club is located on FAU's Jupiter Campus.

