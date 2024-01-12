Deadly semi-truck crash shuts down Florida's Turnpike southbound in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — A deadly crash involving a semi-truck has shut down all southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Jupiter on Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just after 1 a.m. at mile marker 113, just north of Donald Ross Road and before the PGA Boulevard exit.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the semi-truck badly charred after the vehicle caught fire.

Drivers going southbound are advised to exit at Indiantown Road and take Interstate 95 as an alternate route.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.