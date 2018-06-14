Crews on scene of two-vehicle crash with one vehicle in canal in Jupiter Farms

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. - One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Jupiter Farms Wednesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. near Beeline Highway, south of Indiantown Road.

Crews arrived at the scene and reported one of the vehicles in a canal and the other in a adjacent swale area.

Rescue divers confirmed that all occupants were out of the vehicle.

The second vehicle in the swale area had one occupant trapped. The patient, an adult male, was extricated and transported to a local area hospital for treatment of his injuries.