15-year-old boy charged as adult with attempted murder

JUPITER, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy has been charged as an adult on several counts, including premeditated attempted murder with a firearm of another 15-year-old boy at a home along Banyanwood Point in Jupiter.



The suspect, who is not being identified by WPTV, is being held on no bond in the Palm Beach County jail on charges that also include shooting into a building, discharging a firearm into a residential area, burglary of a dwelling and stalking.



On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Donald W. Hafele told the suspect the charges are "very serious" with arraignment scheduled for 9:01 a.m. on May 2.

The teen, who was arrested Tuesday, lives in Jupiter and his parents were in the courtroom.



At 10:58 p.m. Feb. 5, Jupiter police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Banyanwood Point, which is in the Egret Landing subdivision, east of Interstate 95.

Four members of the family were inside the house at the time of the shooting.

Gunshots were fired through one of the front windows and four shell casings were located in the front of the home, according to a police report.

In addition, two bullet holes were found in the second story of the house and one in the rear driver-side panel of a vehicle in the driveway.

No injuries were reported.



During the investigation, a victim said he had "been hanging and talking with" a girl for the past two weeks. The girl said she was a former girlfriend of the suspect.

On Feb. 4, the suspect called the girl and asked if the other boy had done anything with her other than cuddle, because he said he saw a photo of them.



The boy got a call saying that if he found out if he did anything "he would shoot him and his dog."

On March 25, the suspect called the girl multiple times from a blocked number and said: "If you don't want to be with me then I suggest you don't date other people because then random boys will start dying."



On March 28, a detective went to the suspect's home and described his behavior as "crazy obsessive."

