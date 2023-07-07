Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyJupiter

Actions

3 hurt in 4-vehicle crash, including dump truck, in Jupiter

WPTV-PBCFR.jpg
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
WPTV-PBCFR.jpg
Posted at 8:37 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 20:37:52-04

JUPITER, Fla. — Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At approximately 3:35, PBCFR units were dispatched to crash with rollover at the Indiantown Road underpass and Interstate 95.

The crash involved a passenger car, two pickup trucks and a dump truck. All vehicles were upright, the agency said.

One person was trapped and required extrication. That person was taken by ground to a trauma center. Two additional people were brought to a local hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7