2 bodies found in Jupiter over the weekend determined to be murder-suicide, police say

JUPITER, Fla. — Two people found dead in Jupiter over the weekend have been identified as a married couple, and the incident has been ruled a murder-suicide.

Officers were called to East Indian Creek Drive and Wandering Trail at around 11:30 Saturday night. A husband and wife, both in their 80s, were found dead from gunshot wounds in the grass just off the roadway.

Jupiter Two people found dead in Jupiter, here's what we know Brooke Chau

A neighbor reacted to the news.

"It is very heart shattering that people have to be at that point," Padma Love said.

The couple's names have not been released. Police say there is no threat to the public.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

