2 arrested for third-degree murder in drowning death of William T. Dwyer High School student

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter police said two people are under arrest for third-degree murder for their role in the February 2022 drowning death of a 17-year-old William T. Dwyer High School student who was involved in a car theft.

The body of Tiger Campbell Rollins, a junior at Dwyer High School, was found in a canal in the area of Alternate A1A and Donald Ross Road at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2022.

According to a newly released arrest report from the Jupiter Police Department, Rollins, Isabella Satarik, 17, and Emonte Brown, 19, had stolen a dark-colored Nissan from the Mallards Cove Apartments, located in 6700 block of Mallard Cove Road in Jupiter, around 3 a.m. on Feb. 6.

Jupiter police spotted the vehicle speeding at approximately 80 miles per hour and driving erratically, before it eventually crashed into a median.

The arrest report stated that Brown admitted to his mother that he, Rollins, and Satarik "stole a car, fled from the police and ran into a wooded area, where they proceeded to get into a canal."

According to Brown, Satarik jumped into the canal first and swam across to the other side.

WPTV Isabella Satarik, 17, appears in a Palm Beach County courtroom on June 14, 2023.

Brown went into the water next, made it to the middle of the canal, but "was having trouble staying above water," so Satarik helped him across "because he was drowning," the arrest report stated.

Brown said he yelled to Tiger "to turn back," adding that the last place the had seen Rollins was "near the edge of the water."

"Brown told his mother that after entering the water, they never saw Tiger again," the arrest report said.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Jail booking photo of Emonte Brown, 19, provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on June 13, 2023.

According to the report, after getting out of the canal, Brown and Satarik called Satarik's grandmother, who picked them up around 6 a.m. at Beacon Cove Intermediate School and took them to her home in Tequesta.

During a law enforcement search later on the night of Feb. 6, Rollins' black backpack and cell phone were found on the canal bank where the three had entered the water.

A dive team eventually found Rollins' body in the canal the following morning. He was wearing black shorts over black sweatpants, a long-sleeve black hooded sweatshirt, and a trash bag that was cut so his arms and head could fit through like a poncho.

A medical examiner later determined Rollins' cause of death to be accidental drowning.

Jupiter police interviewed Rollins' parents, Serena and Chad Rollins, on Feb. 9 at police headquarters.

Rollins' parents said Brown came to the family's home a 9 p.m. on Feb. 6 and "dropped to his knees and cried telling them he was sorry," adding that he, Rollins, and Satarik had stolen a car and fled from police into a canal.

"Neither Brown nor Sitarik called anyone to tell them Tiger Rollins was in the water when they left him," the arrest report stated.

After more than a year of police investigation, Brown and Satarik were arrested Tuesday on charges of third-degree felony murder, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and fleeing or attempting to elude.

In court Wednesday, a judge set Brown and Satarik's bond at $68,000 and ordered them to have no contact with each other or Rollins' family.

In a recorded phone call to parents on Feb. 7, 2022, Dwyer High School Principal Corey Brooks said Rollins had died "following an off-campus accident."

Dwyer High School football coach McKinley Rolle said Rollins' father is a track and girls' basketball coach at the school.

Rolle described the teen as a lively young man, very popular, always smiling, and very confident. Rolle said Rollins' death has impacted so many people because everyone liked him.