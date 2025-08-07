2 arrested by Jupiter police after attempting to steal vehicle with mom and children inside

Two suspects are now in custody after attempting to steal a vehicle with a mother and kids inside.

On Thursday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) issued a "be on the lookout" for two suspects, after a woman flagged down officers to tell them they'd tried to steal her vehicle with her kids still inside.

Jupiter police spotted the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on Alternate A1A, but the suspects took off, continuing onto A1A before it crashed into some shrubs.

The suspects then fled on foot and were apprehended after a ground search.

Jupiter police arrested 18-year-old Shernod Johnson and a juvenile.

Police say the two suspects face charges include fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, and traffic offenses. They say PBSO is investigating additional charges in their jurisdiction.