2 arrested by Jupiter police after attempting to steal vehicle with mom and children inside

Woman flagged down officers to tell them suspects had tried to steal her vehicle with her kids still inside
Two suspects are now in custody after attempting to steal a vehicle with a mother and kids inside.

On Thursday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) issued a "be on the lookout" for two suspects, after a woman flagged down officers to tell them they'd tried to steal her vehicle with her kids still inside.

Jupiter police spotted the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on Alternate A1A, but the suspects took off, continuing onto A1A before it crashed into some shrubs.

The suspects then fled on foot and were apprehended after a ground search.

Jupiter police arrested 18-year-old Shernod Johnson and a juvenile.

Police say the two suspects face charges include fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, and traffic offenses. They say PBSO is investigating additional charges in their jurisdiction.

