Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyJupiter

Actions

1-year-old child rescued after being found unconscious in pool in Jupiter

Jupiter near drowning April 20, 2025
WPTV
The scene outside a home where a near drowning involving a 1-year-old child occurred in Jupiter April 20, 2025
Jupiter near drowning April 20, 2025
Posted
and last updated

JUPITER, Fla. — A young child was rescued after nearly drowning in a residential pool, the Jupiter Police Department said.

Officers responded at around 4:40 p.m. Sunday to a 1-year-old child found unconscious in the pool.

Two Jupiter Police officers arrived and performed CPR on the child until the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue could take over and provide medical attention. The toddler regained consciousness and was transported to the hospital.

"We are grateful to these officers who utilized their training and experience to perform life-saving measures, resulting in the life of a small child being saved," Jupiter Police wrote.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening