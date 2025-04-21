1-year-old child rescued after being found unconscious in pool in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — A young child was rescued after nearly drowning in a residential pool, the Jupiter Police Department said.

Officers responded at around 4:40 p.m. Sunday to a 1-year-old child found unconscious in the pool.

Two Jupiter Police officers arrived and performed CPR on the child until the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue could take over and provide medical attention. The toddler regained consciousness and was transported to the hospital.

"We are grateful to these officers who utilized their training and experience to perform life-saving measures, resulting in the life of a small child being saved," Jupiter Police wrote.