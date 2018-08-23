Two turtles released in Juno Beach

JUNO BEACH, Fla.-- It was back into the ocean for two sea turtles Thursday.

Tiffany and Seabastian had been recovering at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

Tiffany, an adult female hawksbill turtle, was discovered in the St. Lucie Power Plant intake canal in December, according to the center.

Seabastian, a juvenile loggerhead, was found at DuBois Park on April 15, 2018, the center said.

Both were suffering from various ailments.

They were treated until they were well enough to be released back into the ocean.