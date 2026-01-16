‘IT’S PERFECT’: Beachgoers react as cold front brings unusual chilly temperatures to South Florida

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — A cold front moving through South Florida is bringing unusual chilly temperatures to the coast.

At the Juno Beach Pier, fishermen Brad Shunk and Josh Giordano found themselves with less competition, as people stayed home to avoid the cold.

“You have to be here, standing at the right place, at the right time,” said Shunk.“It’s very cold but it’s beautiful. I wish we had more of it.”

The chilly conditions were seen in beachgoers' clothing choices, with many trading beach attire for heavier layers.

"It's perfect but you can tell it's cold. I see the UGG boots, the heavy sweaters, not your typical beachwear," Giordano said. "It's a nice change but being from here, it's a little cold.”

For many South Florida residents, the cooler weather was a welcomed change from the usual heat.

"We don't get it that often so when we do it's pleasure," said Wayne Noel, a beachgoer.

Ed Mullen, a weather spotter, said he was embracing and tracking the chill all afternoon.

"We're going to be dreaming about these days in July because we don't get them too often and it doesn't stay too long," Mullen said. "We'll take this weather and I heard there's another front right behind this one on Monday."

Even tourists from colder climates found the weather surprisingly cool. Terri Reuseo, visiting from Boston, said the temperatures weren't quite what she expected.

"Here I am. I thought it would be a little warmer than it is, but I cannot complain," Reuseo said. "My cousin was yelling at me that I brought it down here from up north," Reuseo said.

Despite the cooler conditions, Reuseo said the Florida scenery was still a welcome change from the weather back home.

"It's just so lovely to see green and blue sky and the water. Everything at home is gray and brown," Reuseo said.

As the day went on, some beachgoers were already planning their next move to warm up.

"Getting back to Starbucks and getting a cup of coffee," Noel said.

