'HATE DOESN'T WORK': Juno Beach sand menorah being rebuilt after being vandalized last year

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — On Thursday morning, professional sand sculptors were seen hard at work on Juno Beach, building the annual sand castle menorah by the beach's pier.

It's been a popular tradition in Juno Beach since the COVID-19 pandemic when the Jewish Community Synagogue first built the sand castle.

However, last year, the menorah was destroyed and defaced with a swastika symbol. Whoever was responsible for the vandalism was never caught.

Rabbi Leib Ezagui with the Jewish Community Synagogue was saddened and angered by the act, calling it a symbol of hate. Despite what happened, he vowed that the tradition would continue.

Juno Beach Jewish Community Synagogue relights menorah after rebuilt from sand Cassandra Garcia

"Hate doesn’t work because we come back bigger better and stronger every single time," Ezagui said.

Patrick Anglin is helping build this year‘s menorah. He says he’s honored to be a part of the tradition and he hopes people will respect not just the sand sculpture, but other people‘s religious beliefs.

"I think they need to have a couple of people sleeping here overnight to make sure it doesn’t get destroyed again," beachgoers Jan and Bill Ross said.

Building crews hope to have the sandcastle menorah finished Thursday evening at 5 p.m. The Jewish Community Synagogue invites the community to come to this year’s menorah lighting on Juno Beach.

