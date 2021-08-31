Florida Power and Light taking applications for entrepreneur program

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Florida Power and Light is searching for entrepreneurs who want to make an impact.

The state's largest utility is taking applications for their innovation hub called 35 Mules.

The 12- to 18-month program, which began in 2020, provides startups with the tools and resources they need to turn their ideas into a business.

Those selected for the program receive a grant of up to $100,000, leadership training and rent-free workplace.

Applications to apply are open until Sept. 10.

Click here to learn more and submit an application.