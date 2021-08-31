Watch
Florida Power and Light taking applications for entrepreneur program

Applications open until Sept. 10
Florida Power and Light
Florida Power and Light's Innovation Hub, 35 Mules, is now taking applications.
35 Mules, FPL's innovation program
Posted at 1:40 PM, Aug 31, 2021
JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Florida Power and Light is searching for entrepreneurs who want to make an impact.

The state's largest utility is taking applications for their innovation hub called 35 Mules.

The 12- to 18-month program, which began in 2020, provides startups with the tools and resources they need to turn their ideas into a business.

Those selected for the program receive a grant of up to $100,000, leadership training and rent-free workplace.

Applications to apply are open until Sept. 10.

Click here to learn more and submit an application.

