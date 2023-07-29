Boy's Make-A-Wish for sea turtle experience granted at Loggerhead Marinelife

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — A 12-year-old traveled with his family from Florence, Alabama, to immerse himself in the world of sea turtles for one week, including Loggerhead Marinelife Center, as part of his Make A Wish experience.

Gabe Richards' visit Friday came two days after Loggerhead announced breaking its all-time sea turtle nesting season record after counting more than 20,998 nests along a 9.5-mile stretch of beach.

Gabe is living with Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy, or LGMD, a rare form of muscular dystrophy.

At part of his Make A Wish experience, Gabe became an honorary member of the Loggerhead animal care staff and got a behind-the-scenes look at rescue and rehabilitation at the sea turtle hospital.

He also got up close with the facility’s current patients.

Gabe talks about his experience at Loggerhead Marinelife Center:

Boy talks about Make-A-Wish at Loggerhead Marineline.

"I like how they floppy around the beach squishing all over each other," he said in an interview provided by Make A Wish South Florida. "I like when the sea turtles climbed all over each other in the bucket."

He said he felt special because "I get to see them see them right in front. Kids were behind the windows."

Make A Wish South Florida Gabe Richards sees a sea turtle up close at Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach.



Gabe become fascinated with marine life five years ago during a trip to Mexico. Gabe has expressed interest in working in marine rehabilitation when he is older.

In Florida, he shared his experience with his parents, Brittany and Charlie, and sister.

Loggerhead seat turtle milestone comes with three more months remaining in turtle nesting season that began March 1.

LMC has currently documented 21,020 nests: 215 from leatherbacks, 14,469 from loggerheads and 6,336 from green turtles.

“We are so excited to break this all-time nesting record and can’t wait to see if each sea turtle species breaks its individual record,” Dr. Justin Perrault, vice president of research at Loggerhead Marinelife Center, said. “Ocean conservation efforts that have been practiced for decades are finally coming to fruition, and we need to make sure that we continue to protect these animals and their ecosystems.”



