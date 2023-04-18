Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyJuno Beach

Actions

4 people in sinking boat rescued off Juno Beach Pier

PBFR, PBSO, Coast Guard, Trauma Hawk involved in effort
PBFR rescues four people in sinking boat off Juno Beach Pier on April 17, 2023
PBFR/Facebook
PBFR rescues four people in sinking boat off Juno Beach Pier on Monday night.<br/>
PBFR rescues four people in sinking boat off Juno Beach Pier on April 17, 2023
Posted at 11:52 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 23:57:02-04

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — First responders from several agencies helped rescue four people aboard a sinking boat at the Juno Beach Pier on Monday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

PBFR was assisted by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Coast Guard and TraumaHawk.

At approximately 7:50 p.m., PBCFR units were dispatched to the pier where they found a vessel had capsized and was drifting offshore, the agency said in an inquiry. Reports had one of the four people was unconscious.

The PBSO Eagle helicopter orbited the boat and guided PBFR personnel on jet skis to the area.

PBFR personnel on jet skis help rescue four people on sinking boat off Juno Beach Pierce on April 17, 2023
PBFR personnel on jet skis help rescue four people on sinking boat off Juno Beach Pierce on Monday night.

The PBSO boat then arrived.

County sheriff's office and fire rescue personnel got all four people onto the PBSO boat, and they were brought to a dock just inside the Jupiter Inlet, PBFR said.

The Coast Guard arrived and remained at the scene.

A patient was brought to Carlin Park, where the TraumaHawk helicopter was waiting. The patient was transferred to the helicopter and brought to a local trauma center.

The other individuals involved did not request transport to the hospital, PBFR said.

 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7