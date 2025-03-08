35th annual ArtFest by the Sea brings hundreds of local artists to Juno Beach

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — This weekend, 300 artists are coming to Juno Beach for the 35th annual ArtFest by the Sea, an event that has become a tradition for many people all across the state.

The free, pet-friendly event is filled with vibrant paintings, colorful photography, carefully crafted wearable art, sculptures and hand-made glass ornaments. Many of the artists at this year's event were from across the Sunshine State.

WPTV Reporter Christy Waite spoke to several artists who say they have been coming to the event for many years and that this event is important because it is one of the best ways to get their art seen by large numbers.

WATCH: A look at the 35th annual ArtFest by the Sea in Juno Beach

Artist Inna Schoeler moved to Florida from Ukraine 22 years ago and started knitting beautifully crafted clothing. Her busines, Foxxy Chique, features hand-knitted pieces that take nearly ten hours to make.

"It brings so many people who don't live in this area," Scholer said. "They come here, stay for dinner, or and lunch and I think it's a great addition to our community."

Terri Johns has been coming to ArtFest by the Sea for a decade. Every year she looks forward to meeting new artists and supporting local artists from South Florida.

"We come up here every year," Johns said. "The artwork is beautiful, it is such a great variety of mixed media, photography, and ceramics."

This year's event also featured a green market with live plants, food vendors, handmade soaps— something for the whole family to enjoy.

