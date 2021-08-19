3 people rescued from 10-foot hole after construction accident in Juno Beach

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Three people were rescued after a construction accident Thursday morning in Juno Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Ocean Royale Way.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found three people trapped in a 10-foot hole.

A special operations team had to conduct a so-called "trench rescue," which officials said requires additional equipment and training.

First responders were able to rescue all three people out of the hole. Two patients were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue did not say how the people became trapped in the hole or what type of construction project was occurring at the site.