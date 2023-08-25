Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyJuno Beach

Actions

14 migrants detained after boat rams Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office marine vessel, takes off

Boat captain, Bazaeluis Francois, 30, arrested for aggravated battery on law enforcement officer
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
A suspected migrant boat beached just north of the Juno Beach Pier on Aug. 25, 2023.jpg
Posted at 11:35 AM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 11:53:10-04

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — 14 migrants have been detained after a boat they were in rammed into a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit vessel just east of Jupiter Inlet on Friday morning, then took off.

The sheriff's office said a PBSO Marine Unit deputy came across the migrants' boat just after 9 a.m.

The captain of the boat, identified as Bazaeluis Francois, 30, suddenly rammed into the Marine Unit's vessel, damaging two engines, before taking off.

A sheriff's office helicopter and additional marine units pursued the migrants' boat, which Francois eventually beached just north of the Juno Beach Pier, the sheriff's office said.

A suspected migrant boat beached just north of the Juno Beach Pier on Aug. 25, 2023 (1).PNG
A suspected migrant boat beached just north of the Juno Beach Pier on Aug. 25, 2023.

Francois was immediately taken into custody and arrested on two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

14 migrants have been detained and will be turned over to U.S. Border Patrol, the sheriff's office said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7