'Have him die somewhere else': Palm Beach County homeowners scream at man trying to save neighbor's life

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a good Samaritan helped save a man's life this week but encountered some incredibly cold-hearted homeowners during the process.

The agency said the incident happened in a neighborhood on Dunes Road near Palm Beach Gardens.

In a post on their Facebook page, the PBSO said a man identified as "Tony" was walking to work Monday when he saw a neighbor in his car having a serious seizure.

"Without thinking twice, Tony ran up to the rolling car ... and grabbed the fender to try and stop it from rolling down the street further," the post said.

During his heroic act, the vehicle ran over Tony's foot, but he was wearing steel-toe boots which prevented injury.

The PBSO said the car finally stopped on a neighbor's lawn, but the vehicle's windows were up and the doors locked.

With the driver convulsing and in desperate need of assistance, the agency said Tony screamed and begged for someone to help.

The PBSO Facebook post said that the owners of a nearby house where the car stopped yelled at Tony to "get off our lawn" and "get the man out of here, have him die somewhere else."

Despite this despicable action in a time of desperation, Tony was able to keep a clear mind and suddenly realized he knew where the injured man lived.

Tony then ran down the street to the man's house and was able to find his wife. They were able to call 911 and the unidentified man was saved.

PBSO said the man rescued by Tony was able to later reunite with him and thank him for his courageous act.