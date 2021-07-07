Watch
NewsRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

City of Boynton Beach begins year-round irrigation restrictions

items.[0].image.alt
Ken Ritter/AP
FILE - In this April 9, 2021, file photo, sprinklers water grass near a street corner in the Summerlin neighborhood of northwest Las Vegas. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed legislation on Friday, June 4 to make the state the first in the nation to ban certain kinds of grass. The measure will ban water users in southern Nevada from planting decorative grass in an effort to conserve water. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter, File)
Watering grass
Posted at 8:57 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 20:59:25-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The City of Boynton Beach is implementing a year-round irrigation restriction starting Tuesday, July 6.

Under the restriction, the use of water for sprinkling and irrigation is prohibited on Friday and between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday through Thursday.

Water use between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday through Thursday shall be limited to three days a week as follows:

  • Property with odd-numbered addresses shall be permitted to irrigate on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. An odd-numbered address means a house address, box number or rural route ending in the number 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9 or the letters N through Z.
  • Property with even-numbered addresses shall be permitted to irrigate on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. An even-numbered address means a house address, box number or rural route ending in the number 0, 2, 4, 6 or 8 or the letters A through M and property, which has no street address.

For more information and questions call 561-742-6400.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.