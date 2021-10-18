Boy, 9, dies in single-car crash in Belle Glade

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 9-year-old boy died when a car driven by a 20-year-old man veered off County Road 880 near a canal and crash on the shoulder Friday, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Nathanael Arriaza was a passenger in a 2008 Lexus driven by Steven Jarden Arriaza Mercado, 21, PBSO. The report listed them with the same address in Royal Palm Beach but their relationship wasn't listed.

The Lexus was traveling eastbound on County Road 800 when for unknown reasons it veered off the road to right and went into a downward slope into the grass shoulder and began rolling, PBSO said. The driver and passenger were ejected into the shoulder in the 30000 block.

The driver was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in stable condition.

On Friday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews responded to reports of a car in a canal at 6:18 p.m. One unidentified patient was transported to a trauma hospital via the Trauma Hawk.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for PBSO, at the time said the car crashed into the water but wasn't submerged, and one person died. She didn't have information on the sex and age of the victim.

