PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A federal appeals court has thrown out a $22.4 million jury verdict against the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in the 2013 shooting that left Dontrell Stephens paralyzed from the waist down.

According to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals decision, two out of three judges say "erroneous jury instructions" denied Deputy Adams Lin the ability to defend himself against claims that he used excessive force.

A federal jury found, in 2016, that Deputy Lin used unreasonable, and excessive force, when he shot Stephens in 2013.

Dash-cam video shows Deputy Lin stopping Stephens for riding his bike on the wrong side of the road. What happened after that was at the center of the 2016 civil trial.

When Stephens stepped off his bike, Deputy Lin instructed him to walk toward him while showing his hands. According to Deputy Lin, Stephens turned away while walking toward him. Lin said he thought he saw a dark object in Dontrell's hand.

Stephens claims that on the video you can see him holding a cellphone to his ear, prior to the stop. Deputy Lin claims he never saw the cellphone.

Stephens was shot 4 times at close range.

Lawyers for Stephens say the video clearly shows Deputy Lin shot Stephens as soon as he dismounted his bike, amounting to excessive force.

The appeals court has ordered a new trial in the case because some jury instructions did not accurately reflect the law.

Jack Scarola, the attorney for Dontrell Stephens, was in federal court on another case but issued this reaction:

We are extremely disappointed in the majority opinion for all the reasons identified in the very persuasive and well-supported dissenting opinion that agreed with the trial court judge. We have every intention of continuing to pursue our rights for further appellate review and to exhaust all legal means to be sure Dontrell Stephens is fully compensated for the tragic injury he suffered. If that eventually means retrying this case before another jury, we are ready, willing and able to do that. We are confident that no jury will ever find that the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was justified in shooting an unarmed bicyclist in the back.

The sheriff's office issued this statement: