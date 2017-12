MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- A North Palm Beach woman died Saturday night just before midnight in a Martin County crash.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says 28-year old Maria Dyer was driving her 2003 Suzuki Aerio southbound on South Beach Road south of Devonshine Lane.

FHP says Dyer veered off the roadway and collided with a tree.

Dyer died as a result of her injuries from the crash. FHP says she was not wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.