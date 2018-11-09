Our rivers and beaches from Palm Beach to Indian River County have drastically improved over the last few weeks.

Algae is gone and red tide levels are low.

What a difference these days.

“Really clear looking,” said Patricia Strutz along the St. Lucie River.

That’s the good news for the river and even our beaches up and down our coast.

“Very impressed. Looks so good out there today,” said Patricia.

Believe it or not, though, there are still some businesses suffering.

“Reduced over half of our staff,” said George Sawley with Chittum Skiffs.

He builds boats in Palm City. “About 50 boats a year,” said George.

The problem is the perception of our waterways. “Sales have dwindled to less than half,” said George.

Now he’s trying to apply for a Small Business Administration loan. “Hopefully it all works out,” said George.

Maybe things turn around for him as the water has lately.