It was just a typically busy day at Modern Juice Company in Stuart, with a little twist.

"Come in with your I voted sticker you get 15 percent off; anybody who is making the effort to stand up have their voice heard," said owner Zak Kernan.

He is trying to spread a message on Primary Election Day.

"Need to do something about these water issues," said Kernan.

Water is now being considered one of, if not the most important issue on both the east and west coasts of Florida.

Emily Mauri owns a fly-fishing charter business. She started putting signs up not too long ago and the message started spreading.

"Not a Republican or Democrat issue," said Mauri. "Who is the best fit to take care of the water situation and keep it moving forward?"