MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Treasure Coast Food Bank is searching for volunteers to help its mission.

The food bank needs volunteers for its mobile food pantry distributions in Indian River, Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties.

If you're interested in registering for a volunteer shift, click here.

According to the Treasure Coast Food Bank, it received help from more than 8,000 volunteers in 2020.