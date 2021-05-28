Summer meals available to children at 3 locations in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County School District's Food and Nutrition Service Department will continue to offer free meals this summer to children ages 18 and under.

Starting June 1, children will have access to five nutritious breakfasts and lunches. The meal kits will be available for pick up every Tuesday between the hours of 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Five-day meal kits will be available at the following locations:

J.D. Parker Elementary School

1010 East 10th St.

Stuart, Florida 34996

Port Salerno Elementary School

3260 SE Lionel Terrace

Stuart, Florida 34997

Warfield Elementary School

15260 S.W. 150th St.

Indiantown, Florida 34956

In order for all children to receive meal kits, meal orders must be submitted each week by Monday at 9 a.m.

Click here to access meal order forms and to read more about the curbside meals provided this summer.