STUART, Fla. - Stuart Police is seeking the public's help in identifying jewelry store theft suspects.
Officials say the suspects entered the jewelry store, distracted the employees and helped themselves to jewelry inside the case at the store.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Heather Rothe at 772-220-3923.
