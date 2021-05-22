Vaccines distributed to 12-15 year olds in Martin County

Just 10 days after the CDC gave the green light for kids ages 12 to 15 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine there has been an increase in the number of parents wanting to get their children vaccinated.

Saturday morning at Katz Pediatrics in Stuart the phones were ringing off the hook.

“We did a call out to all of our patients who are between the ages of 12 and 16,” said Dr. Sarrie Katz. “We had an amazing response.”

The response was so great for the vaccine that all appointments for the day were booked and a waiting list was started.

Dr. Katz is the owner of her practice, Katz Pediatrics in Stuart, and her patients want to get the shot.

"It feels great. I feel really protected," said Elyssa Morrow.

“The whole house is vaccinated. I was happy to get her on board with the rest of us. So know we can be all together as a family and know that we are all protected,” said mother Andrea Morrow.

For at-risk youth like fifth grader Chasen Keen, the vaccine was a no brainer.

"I have asthma and if I had it I would probably feel very bad," Keen said.

With their children vaccinated, parents are looking forward to a return to normal.

“I believe in science and I trust healthcare providers just like I feel my patients trust me and I just feel it’s important that everyone this is all unprecedented times,” said mother Michelle Keen.

After receiving their vaccines the kids had a message for their peers.

“Just step out there and do it. Don’t ever be afraid because you know you are going to be protected. So just step out there and do it,” said Elyssa Morrow.

“It feels good because after such a long year, it’s like a feeling of relief,” said Chasen Keen.

To learn more about COVID-19 and vaccines, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

