UFOs crash into the Elliot Museum!

STUART, Fla. — "UFO: Denial, Disclosure, and Discernment," a new exhibit at the Elliot Museum in Stuart, delves into the intriguing world of UFOs, exploring decades of sightings, government secrecy, and the enduring question of whether we are alone in the universe.

The exhibit features a blend of historical information, eyewitness accounts, pop culture references, and even an artificial intelligence component.

Rob Steele, the CEO of the Elliot Museum, has had a lifelong fascination with UFOs and believes in the credibility of the evidence presented.

"We spent a good deal of time and we're convinced that it's a very credible exhibit," Steele said.

The exhibit showcases a variety of intriguing elements, including photographs of crop circles taken over the past three decades. Steele, who initially harbored some skepticism about crop circles, now asserts, "I believe they're 100% true and correct, and there's amazing technology involved in this."

The crop circle photos have been taken over the last 30 years by a couple from England who charter a helicopter each time a new crop circle is sighted.

Jess Robinson, the creative director of the Elliot Museum, notes the exhibit's timely arrival, coinciding with heightened public interest in UFOs (drones in New Jersey) and recent congressional hearings on the topic.

"For about the last two years now, July 2023 was the really the beginning," Robinson stated, referring to the congressional hearings where whistleblowers came forward with information.

The exhibit aims to spark curiosity and encourage visitors to engage with the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

"People absolutely love it," Steele said, emphasizing the enduring fascination with UFOs. "Honestly, it's the boldest question ever asked of mankind and everybody wants the answers. We're fascinated with it and we always have been for the last 80 years."

The exhibit also features an artificial intelligence component that allows visitors to interact and learn about UFOs with ufologist avatars.

The exhibit highlights the growing public interest in UFOs, with a statistic from 2022 stating that 57% of Americans believe in aliens. While Florida has a high number of UFO sightings, California surpasses it with over 12,000 reported sightings.

The Elliot Museum encourages visitors to come with an open mind and explore the possibility of extraterrestrial life. The exhibit is a world premiere and runs through Aug. of 2025.

Tickets are included with museum admission.