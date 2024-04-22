Stuart's commission delays vote on rezoning property for drug, alcohol rehab center

STUART, Fla. — The Stuart City Commission on Monday night delayed a vote on rezoning property for a proposed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility until May 13.

Jason Ackner, CEO for Perseverance Recovery Center LLC, requested the delay in a letter Monday to Jodi Kugler, the city's director of development.

Ackner's company wants to turn a vacant 84-bed assisted living facility into a new facility called Clarity Pointe at 500 SE Indian St. The 9.46-acre property would be rezoned from residential to mixed-use development.

Sheriff William Snyder had intended to testify against the rezoning.

"The sheriff does intend to speak (in) reference the issue at that time. We will keep you informed on the matter," the sheriff's office posted Monday night on Facebook.

On Friday, the agency posted on Facebook: "The sheriff believes that drawing this clientele from around the country to our community will further diminish our quality of life in Martin County. The Sheriff's Office has extensive experience with these facilities and the complex public safety challenges they present, including drawing out-of-state clients who often end up homeless in our community."

Several people on Monday came out to speak about this issue, which was to include the first reading of the rezoning.

Perseverance Recovery Center LLC's project previously went in front of Stuart's Local Planning Agency in March. It failed 2-2.

