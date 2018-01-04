Stuart teen killed, two injured in car crash

STUART, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was killed and two others were injured in a vehicle crash in Stuart Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 4:27 p.m. at SW Wildcat Trail, east of Locks Road.

According to FHP, 23-year-old Scott Jenkins of Stuart was traveling eastbound on Wildcat Trail when he lost control of the vehicle, a 2018 Infiniti Q50, and collided with a tree.

14-year-old Devius Minus and 12-year-old Mary Pearson were passengers in the car.

All three occupants were transported to Martin Memorial South, where Devius succumbed from his injuries.

It's unknown if any of the three occupants were wearing seatbelt or if alcohol played a role in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.