Stuart secures $2.6M settlement from DuPont in 'forever chemicals' lawsuit

STUART, Fla. — Stuart officials on Monday announced they have finalized a settlement against DuPont related to the city's ongoing litigation involving "forever chemicals".

Claims of water contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) is a story that WPTV has followed for years in Stuart.

PFAS are a group of manufactured chemicals that were historically used in firefighting foam and other industrial applications.

Stuart is one of many public water utilities nationwide that have pursued legal actions against multiple defendants to recover costs associated with PFAS contamination.

The city said this settlement with DuPont resulted in a gross recovery of more than $2.6 million.

"After the deduction of attorneys' fees and litigation-related costs, the City has received a net recovery of $1,777,044.82," according to a statement from the city.

Officials said the funds will support efforts related to PFAS monitoring, treatment, compliance with regulatory requirements and protection of the city's drinking water system.

“This settlement represents an important step in holding manufacturers accountable and helps offset the financial burden placed on our utility customers," said Mayor Christoper Collins. "Protecting our drinking water remains a top priority for the City."

Monday's announcement comes nearly three years after the city signed off on a national settlement involving 3M regarding contamination, totaling $10.3 billion and affecting about 4,000 U.S. cities and municipalities.

Stuart officials said litigation against other defendants remains ongoing.

Since PFAS persist in the environment and can accumulate over time, the city said they regularly monitor water quality and remains committed to meeting or exceeding all state and federal drinking water standards.