Stuart police on hand for manatee's release

An injured manatee has recovered and is back in the wild.

Stuart police were on hand for the release of Jedi into the St. Lucie River.

Police said the manatee was discovered almost two years ago orphaned and in bad shape near North River Shores.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took Jedi to the Miami Seaquarium, police said. There was a detour to the Columbus Zoo and then back to Miami until his release, according to police.

The department warns boater to watch out for manatees and respect manatee protection zones.