Stuart police investigate shooting on Southeast Tarpon Avenue, suspect in custody

STUART, Fla. — The Stuart Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting near the 900 block of Southeast Tarpon Avenue.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at around 5:00 a.m.

The suspect is in custody and the victim is expected to survive.

SPD has confirmed that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

As the investigation continues, Southeast Tarpon Avenue is closed between Lake Street and Church Street. Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is an ongoing investigation.