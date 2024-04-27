Stuart police arrest couple in hit-and-run death of man, 74

STUART, Fla. — Stuart police have arrested a man and and woman in the fatal hit-and-run of a 74-year-old man last month.

Police said Harry Maser, of Stuart, was in his motorized wheelchair when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver, while crossing Northwest Federal Highway on March 16. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

On Friday, police arrested two people they said were in white 2021 Range Rover that struck Maser.

Stacey Carey, 40, is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and one count of tampering with evidence. Thomas Gity Jr., 44, is facing one count of tampering with evidence.

They are engaged to be married, according to a press release.

The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. March 16 just north of the Roosevelt Bridge near U.S. Highway 1 and Wright Boulevard.

The vehicle fled the scene.

Detectives gathered evidence at the scene and were able to identify the license plate of the Range Rover.

They obtained a search warrant to search a residence at 8300 Cattleya Drive in Martin County, where they found the Range Rover in the garage. That is the listed residence of Carey.

Detectives also obtained a warrant to search 1248 Mancuso Drive in Port St. Lucie where the couple live.

Detectives identified Carey as the person driving the Range Rover on March 9. They determined that Carey regularly drove the Range Rover, registered to Gity.

Detectives determined that Carey and Gity Jr. tampered with evidence to conceal Carey's involvement in the fatal crash.

Carey and Gity turned themselves into the Martin County jail late Friday. Gity Jr. posted a bond of $10,000 and was released. Carey remains in jail after a first appearance Saturday in which a judge ordered a $10,000 bond.